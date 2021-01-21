Cove man charged after young child found in squalid conditions

A 44-year-old Copperas Cove man is being held on multiple charges after a two-year-old girl was found in filthy conditions in a Cove mobile home.

Michael Alan Long was charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence and was also named in a fugitive from justice warrant out of Kentucky for flagrant non-support.

The child was found Sunday shortly after noon when officers were sent to a location on Karen Sue Circle in the Cedar Grove Mobile Home Community on a welfare concern call.

On arrival, officers were able to see a naked white female child through a window. They noted that the door to the bedroom was closed and the room was filled with trash and debris and there was a dark brown substance smeared on the window.

There was also a small dog in the room with the child.

Officers found a sliding glass door unlocked and ajar in another part of the home and made entry, announcing their presence.

They noted a foul odor in the home with the arrest affidavit saying that clothing, old food and trash littered it throughout, with roaches, flies, gnats and other insects throughout.

One adult dog and seven puppies were found in the home with stains of dog feces found throughout.

They found Long in the house and found that the child’s bedroom door was locked from the outside and blocked by old clothes and trash preventing her from leaving the room.

Long was taken into custody and transported to the Coryell County Jail.