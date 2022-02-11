A Copperas Cove man has been accused of pointing a handgun at the chest of a victim and pulling the trigger, but the weapon did not discharge.

An arrest affidavit naming Cedric D. Johnson, Sr. as a suspect stated the victim was then struck in the face with the weapon, suffering numerous injuries.

The affidavit stated the incident occurred Thursday evening – with police called around 7:25 p.m. to an apartment in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.

The affidavit states surveillance video showed the victim knocking on the suspect’s door, and the suspect rushed the victim with a pistol in his right hand – then later returning with the same pistol.

Officers recovered a black Taurus PT-609 9 millimeter handgun from under a bed in the residence.

The affidavit stated Johnson claimed he had struck the victim in the face with brass knuckles, not the handgun, and that he had issues with the victim “entering his personal space.”

Johnson was taken into custody at the scene and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.