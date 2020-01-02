Cove man charged with assaulting and dousing wife with lighter fluid

Copperas Cove police have charged a man with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after his wife reported having a knife thrown by her head and of being doused with lighter fluid during an argument.

The arrest affidavit states it happened about 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning at their home in Copperas Cove with her husband, identified as Alton Batiste, Jr accusing her of cheating.

As the argument escalated, Batiste is accused of grabbing her by the hair and throwing her around, causing her to fall down several times.

She told police he went to their bedroom and was throwing and breaking things and is accused of picking up a cleaver style knife and throwing it at her, with it embedded in the wall inches from her head.

He is accused in the affidavit of taking a bottle of lighter fluid and dousing her and the bed with the fluid and taking a torch style light and threatening to light it.

She was then struck in the face several times before getting away.

She managed to get to the police station to make her report.