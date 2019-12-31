Cove man charged with assaulting woman on Christmas morning

A Copperas Cove man has been arrested on charges he beat, kicked and stomped a woman on Christmas morning.

Copperas Cove police obtained an arrest warrant for Gabriel Matthew Davila after investigating the report.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case said police met the victim in her car after she and a child had fled an apartment where the incident occurred.

The victim told police she had taken the child to an apartment at 403 Creek Street to spend Christmas morning with Davila, but when they got there, he was heavily intoxicated.

An argument broke out about his drinking and the victim said she was going to take the child and leave.

The affidavit stated that as she was trying to get the child to go that she was pushed away to keep her from leaving.

She told police the suspect got very physical and pushed her down, preventing her from getting her cell phone.

She was then punched in the face and body and stomped on her head, while cursing and threatening her.

She also told officers she had been assaulted in the past when the victim had been drinking but had not previously reported it.

Davila was arrested Thursday after police had obtained an arrest warrant.