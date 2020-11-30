Cove man charged with choking woman, punching child

Bond was set at $20,000 for a Copperas Cove man charged with choking a woman and punching her 14-year-old daughter in the face.

Thirty-four-year-old Patrick Trent Mott remained in the Coryell County Jail Monday morning on charges of aggravated assault with bodily injury family violence choking and injury to a child.

An arrest affidavit stated that officers were sent to the 900 block of South 15th Street in Copperas Cove at 8:00 a.m. Thanksgiving day, with the victim saying that Mott had grabbed her by the throat and was on top of her.

The affidavit said her son was yelling for him to stop and that her daughter was trying to help and was punched in the face.

They managed to get him pushed out of the apartment, but during his attempt to get back in a window was broken.

Mott was subsequently arrested and transported to the Coryell County Jail.