Cove man charged with injury to disabled person, assault with deadly weapon.

A 36-year-old man remained in the Coryell County Jail Tuesday accused of punching and kicking a disabled person in the back during a family disturbance.

Raymundo Baza was arrested following an investigation into an incident that occurred at an apartment in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue in Copperas Cove late Friday night.

A complaint filed in the case stated that officers were called to that location at 11:50 p.m. Friday in reference to a domestic disturbance.

On arrival they found a man with cuts to his hands and another who appeared to be in pain with labored breathing.

Officers were told that Baza had been in an argument with another man that later became violent with witnesses present in the apartment saying he had grabbed a knife from a kitchen drawer and had ” gone after” the other man.

The victim’s step son attempted to help his step father and was struck, first telling officers that he was punched in the back, with officers later determining that he had also been kicked in the back.

The younger victim was described in court papers as being mentally disabled.

One victim was treated for a laceration to his hand while the younger victim also asking to be seen by medical personnel.

Baza was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and injury to a disabled person with intent bodily injury.

Baza remained in the Coryell County Jail Tuesday with his bond set at 38,000.