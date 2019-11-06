Cove man charged with injury to his wife

Copperas Cove Police report a Cove man has been arrested on multiple charges after his wife was treated at a hospital for injuries received during a disturbance in October.

Jeremy Scott Frew was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and assault causing bodily injury family violence by choking.

An arrest affidavit filed by investigating officers stated that Frew had originally filed a police report saying his wife had attempted suicide and that he had performed the Heimlich maneuver to try to dislodge pills he said she had taken.

Then after she got out of the hospital the victim had gone to the police station to file her own report.

The affidavit stated that the incident occurred October 2 when the victim told Frew she had found his journal that mentioned he was having an affair and that she had taken pictures of the pages and was forwarding those pictures to others.

She also admitted that she had feigned a suicide attempt while being ” dramatic” but that things had gotten violent when Frew realized she was forwarding the pictures.

She told officers she was placed in a choke hold more than once , slammed to the ground, placed in a bear hug and being hit and kicked repeatedly.

At one point she broke free and managed to lock Frew in their garage, but he used a sledge hammer to break a door and get out.

The affidavit said she managed to drive herself to a hospital in Killeen and was later transferred to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

The affidavit referred to photographs of her injuries and an examiners report who reported finding numerous bruises and abrasions on her body, finding over 20 documented bruises on her lower body and about 20 bruises and marks to her upper body.