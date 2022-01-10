A Copperas Cove man is facing charges of displaying a handgun and threatening to kill his wife and children.

Copperas Cove officers, assisted by a Coryell County deputy, arrested Jesse James Jordan, III early Sunday morning in the 900 block of South 15th Street. This came after police received a 9-1-1 call from the victim – who said Jordan was banging on their front door, had been drinking and had a loaded gun.

The complaint filed in the case stated the victim said she had been driving home, and Jordan had been following. She said he had become upset about how she was driving when it was foggy, and pulled out a gun and pointed it at her face, saying “he was king and she needed to listen to him.”

At that point, she drove off, then parked nearby before going back home. The complaint stated she received phone calls and texts threatening that she and her children were all going to be killed.

When he arrived back at her home and began banging on the door, she called 9-1-1. Officers and the deputy stopped Jordan, who was held at gunpoint while being handcuffed.

Jordan was held on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence. Police recovered a holster for the pistol in the car, with the victim saying he went and hid the handgun somewhere near the scene after she called for help.