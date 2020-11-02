Cove man facing arson charges in multiple fires

A Copperas Cove man has been arrested and charged with three counts of arson in connection with fires in early 2019 in Cove and was listed as a person of interest in other fires in a city in Wyoming.

Greg James Lejune, age 31, was booked into the Coryell County Jail on Friday.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case accused him of being involved in two separate fires at a vacant home at 1112 Randa Street in Copperas Cove. Those fires occurred February 9 and and February 14, 2019.

Another fire destroyed a van and damaged a house at 1109 Randa Street on February 21, 2019.

Fire investigators had called in the state fire marshal’s office to help with one of the fires in the vacant home.

The affidavit stated that while the investigation was still going on, fire investigators were contacted by authorities in Mills, Wyoming asking if local authorities had any knowledge of Lejune, stating that he was a person of interest in multiple fire investigations involving him up there, including a fire that had destroyed his pickup in April 2019 and another that damaged his father’s house there in June 2019.

The affidavit stated that Lejune gave statements regarding Cove fire in the vacant house and his truck in Wyoming.

The affidavit also stated that it was believed he was involved in an earlier structure fire in October 2018 at 1002 Morris Drive in Copperas Cove. The affidavit stated that it was believed the Morris Drive fire could not have started ” without human intervention.”

Lejune remained in the Coryell County Jail Monday with his bond on the charges connected to the Cove fires set at a total of $45,000.