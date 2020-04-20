Cove man held after weapon pointed at Killeen officers

Bond has been set at $200,000 for a Copperas Cove man accused of pointing a weapon at police in a Killeen standoff.

Trenton Javier Manns was transferred to the Bell County Jail where he remained Monday.

Killeen police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said Manns was taken into custody after a SWAT team was called to a location in the 2200 block of Lazy Ridge Drive Thursday.

Police said he had barricaded himself inside the house after officers had responded to a call of someone firing a weapon in the yard of the home.

Police said when they first arrived he had pointed a weapon at them before he went inside.

A little over two hours later they were able to apprehend him in the back yard of the home.

He was being charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.