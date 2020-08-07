Cove PD seeks person of interest in fatal shooting

Copperas Cove police are looking for someone they are calling a ” person of interest” in a July deadly shooting.

In that shooting, 21-year-old Devonn Dozell Mayhew was found lying in the roadway at South 7th and West Avenue E.

Officers had been called to the scene at 11:13 p.m. July 23.

During the course of the investigation detectives determined that the person they seek had been in the area shortly before the shooting.

They obtained an image of the person but it was taken in infrared so the apparent colors and tint of the clothing of the man are not representative of their true colors.

The Copperas Cove Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying this person of interest.

If you know his identity please contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222.

If you prefer to remain anonymous you can call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.