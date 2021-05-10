Cove police arrest man following parking lot robbery

Copperas Cove Police have arrested an 18-year-old man accused in connection with a robbery that occurred during a transaction in a Copperas Cove parking lot.

Police identified Isaiah Trelane Campbell as a suspect in the April 21 robbery that occurred in the parking lot in the 200 block of North 1st Street.

Police say the victim had arranged to buy THC vape cartridges from a man at that location, but that when he got into the back seat of a car to make the transaction, his wallet was grabbed and he was hit in the face.

An arrest affidavit stated that after the money was taken from his wallet, the victim described being held with what was described as a camo colored handgun and forced to make a further cash transfer from his bank account using a phone app before being released.

The victim told police he had been given the suspect’s instagram name by a friend.

Investigators then were able to track the instagram name and matched photos to make an identification of a suspect and obtain and arrest warrant.

Campbell was booked into the Coryell County Jail Saturday evening with his bond set at $25,000 on a charge of robbery.