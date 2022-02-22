COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Copperas Cove Police have arrested two men suspected of breaking into several businesses Monday morning.

About 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 400 block of East Avenue D in response to a business burglar alarm.

When they got there they found several businesses had been broken into.

As officers checked the area, they found a vehicle in a nearby parking lot with two men inside.

During the investigation, police conduced a probable cause search of the vehicle and recovered items believed taken in the burglaries.

The two men gave statements to police regarding the burglaries.

They were identified as James Darell Lincoln and Isaac John Allan both of Copperas Cove.

They were taken into custody without incident and each charged with four counts of burglary of a building.

They were arraigned Tuesday morning by Justice of the Peace John Guinn with their bonds each set at $40,000.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department