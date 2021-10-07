Cove Police issue warning about fraudulent website

The Copperas Cove Police Department is warning residents about what they say is an apparent fraudulent website claiming to sell firearms related items.

Cove police Lt Kevin Miller said business is illegitimate and does not have a store front and is not a homebased business in Copperas Cove.

The business website is for Hanzsbrew Armory and purports to sell weapons, ammunition and other firearms related items.

Lt Miller said the phone number listed for the company is out of the Houston area but is not currently a valid number.

The address on the website turns out to be a residential area.

Lt Miller said the website has the appearance of a legitimate business and is very complex, but said to be aware the sole purpose of this website is to commit theft.

The website will “process” your order and ask for payment to be made with a cash transfer app such as Zelle, Venmo, or Cash App.

Lt Miller said the Cove Police Department wishes to encourage people not to conduct business on this website.

He offered a few tips to help you not become a victim of a scam:

1) Read online reviews from an independent source.

2) Pay attention to subject lines and grammar as indicators of scams.

3) Never send money for online transactions on cash applications