Cove police name suspect in hit and run crash

Copperas Cove police report they have obtained an arrest warrant for a Harker Heights man in connection with a hit and run accident that left another seriously injured.

Police Lt. Kevin Miller said Friday morning a criminal complaint charging Estevan Segura with Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death was presented to Coryell County Justice of the Peace Price who then issued a warrant for Segura’s arrest.

The charge Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death is a 2nd Degree Felony punishable by two to twenty years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Police had earlier reported that about 9:13 p.m. on October 16, officers were called to the intersection of South FM 116 and US Highway 190 on a report of a collision between a Honda CRV and a Ford Econoline van.

The initial investigation revealed that the Econoline van was traveling south and the Honda CRV was traveling north, with the vehicles colliding in the intersection.

Cove police said the driver of the Econoline van failed to yield the right way, and turned into the intersection striking the Honda CRV.

The driver of the Honda was airlifted to an area hospital and the driver of the van fled the scene.

Police said that during the course of the investigation, it was determined that the operator of the van was not authorized by the owner to drive the vehicle.

This incident is still being investigated and with police saying that additional charges may occur as the investigation progresses.

If you have information about this case, you are asked to contact Detective Sheldon at 254-547-8222 Ext. 6892, or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111