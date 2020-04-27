Cove street closures set for railroad work

The City of Copperas Cove alerts drivers that work on railroad crossings will cause some closures and detours beginning Tuesday.

The temporary closures will be in support of the necessary maintenance and repairs to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway.

The closure Tuesday will be 6am to 6pm at the Wolfe Road railway crossings.

The closure Wednesday will be 6am to 6pm at the 1st Street and Main Street railway crossings.

This second closure will cause traffic flow concerns in the downtown area, however BNSF said both crossings are required to be closed on the same day.

The city asks all motorists to abide posted construction and detour signs.