Cove woman beaten and choked, held underwater in bath

Copperas Cove police have arrested a man accused of choking his girlfriend and pushing her head underwater as she was in her bath tub.

Jose Manuel Carrasco was charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence, choking in connection with an attack on his girlfriend Thursday and an additional charge of assault causing bodily injury when a neighbor was hurt trying to come to her aid.

The initial incident occurred just after midnight Thursday morning when officers were sent to a home in the 500 block of Hill Street.

A friend of the victim had been banging on a neighbor’s door to get help for the victim who was being violently assaulted.

Police were told that the suspect had come to the home about midnight and had been let into the home.

Police were told everything was ok for about 20 minutes until the suspect entered a bathroom where the victim was taking a bath.

He was accused of confronting her about an earlier disagreement with the victim being punched several times in the head.

She was then grabbed by the throat with her breathing impeded.

As the two struggled, the victim was able to break the hold on her neck but was then forced underwater, struggling to come up for air.

As that struggle continued, she was punched several times.

During the struggle, her female friend attempted to come to her aid and was pushed causing her head to collide with a wall resulting in an injury.

Police were able to take Carrasco into custody.