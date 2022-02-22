A Copperas Cove man is facing charges of continuous violence against the family following a weekend incident in which a female victim was beaten, dragged by her hair and thrown knocked down and into a window.

An arrest affidavit stated that police were called to an apartment in the 400 block of North main Sunday afternoon about 6:15 p.m. on a report of an assault.

The victim told police her boyfriend had been consuming alcohol for several hours and made accusations that the victim had caused Child Protective Services to take his children away.

The victim said he began punching walls in the apartment causing injury to himself.

The affidavit stated the victim had previously reported being assaulted by the same suspect and was being quiet trying not to be assaulted again, which then made him angrier because she was silent.

The affidavit stated that as she attempted to leave the apartment she threw a bottle of water at his feet, but was punched in the right side of her face.

The affidavit stated that she fell down breaking a window in the process.

The victim said she was grabbed by the hair and dragged back into the apartment.

When the man later walked into another room she fled to call police.

The man later arrested was identified as Rayshaun Christopher Joyner with the charge being continuous violence against the family because of the previous reported assault on Christmas Eve of 2021.