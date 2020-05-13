Cove woman beaten with fireplace shovel, her daughter arrested

A 39-year-old Copperas Cove woman remained in the Coryell County Jail Wednesday under a $25,000 bond charged with beating her own mother with a fireplace shovel.

An arrest affidavit indicated that police had to break into her car to arrest Debra Carlene Lowe after she locked herself inside following the incident.

The affidavit stated that police were called to the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive Monday on a report that a woman was throwing furniture around.

The caller met arriving officers and told them her daughter was inside the residence injured and that her granddaughter had been assaulting her.

The victim told officers her daughter had accused her of stealing her wallet and had grabbed the shovel and begun beating her with it.

The affidavit stated that officers found the suspect sitting on the passenger side of her car with the engine not running, but refused to open the door or roll down the window to speak with officers.

One of the officers then broke out the car window, opened the door and two of the officers pulled her out by her arms and told her to get on the ground.

Officers said she continued to resist kicking her legs and placing her arms under her chest as the officers tried to place her in handcuffs.

Officers finally got her subdued and she was transported to jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence and resisting arrest.