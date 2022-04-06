Copperas Cove, Tx (Fox 44) – A Copperas Cove woman has been arrested on charges of child endangerment after hitting another vehicle multiple times in a fast food restaurant drive through line with an infant in her car.

An arrest affidavit stated that following an investigation, the arrest warrant was sought for Jocelyn Eleanor Milite in connection with the incident that occurred April 1, 2022 at the Chick Fil A on Robert Griffin III Blvd.

The original call had reported a 2012 Mazda ramming a Dodge Ram pickup.

The affidavit stated the driver of the pickup said he was bumped, pulled forward but was hit a second time, then again and again.

A witness in another car told the officer it happened about five times.

The affidavit stated that security camera footage initially showed the Mazda in the outside lane of the drive through, with the driver trying to cut into the inside lane between another car and the pickup.

The officer at the scene noted the 9 month old infant in a safety seat in the back seat of the Mazda, leading to the child endangerment charge.