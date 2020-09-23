Cove woman choked, prevented from leaving, man charged

A Copperas Cove man is facing multiple charges after a lengthy argument with a woman was reported to have become violent.

Nakiece Quanmay Johnson was arrested on charges of assault with bodily injury-choking, family violence and unlawful restraint with his bond set at a total of $14,000.

Copperas Cove Police Captain Jeremy Alber said that officers were called to meet the victim at the Walgreens store at 527 East business Highway 190 where she had fled to seek help.

The victim told officers she and Johnson had been arguing most of Tuesday morning at a residence in the 300 block of Carpenter.

She said she had been trying to avoid the argument continuing by going into another room, but told officers that Johnson continued to press the argument.

She told officers that she then decided to leave the residence, but that Johnson grabbed her belongings and threw them across the room.

She told officers that as she attempted to leave, she was grabbed by the throat and choked.

She said when she was released that Johnson had made some unspecified threats against her.

She tried to leave again and was choked again

Eventually she was able to get out of the residence and called police.

Officers located Johnson and he was taken into custody