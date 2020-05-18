Cove woman choked, property smashed

Copperas Cove Police report one man was arrested after a woman was choked and her house damaged and some of its contents smashed in a violent incident Friday morning.

Jordan Allen Davis was charged with assault impeding breathing and circulation, interference with an emergency call and criminal mischief following the incident.

Police were called to the 200 block of Rodeo Circle and on arrival found an interior door of the home lying on the floor and broken glass scattered about, as well as evidence of injury to the victim.

The victim told officers her ex-boyfriend had come to the house shortly after midnight and they talked for a time in the garage when she said things became physical.

She told officers he was pushing her into the wall and trying to take her phone as she attempted to call for help.

The complaint filed in the case said the struggle moved into the house with her phone being thrown onto the floor.

The complaint said she was pinned against a water heater door and choked multiple times.

She was then dragged by her hair through the living room and into the kitchen where she was thrown down and her phone smashed by her attacker’s foot.

She told officers as he left he began throwing things and hitting things, breaking the interior door, a table, record player, glass items.

The victim told police the ordeal lasted about an hour.