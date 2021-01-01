Cove woman shot multiple times, police seek suspect

Copperas Cove police are looking for a man believed to be responsible for shooting a woman multiple times New Year’s Eve.

A warrant for the arrest of Calvin Lee Jackson, Jr was obtained on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence as officers investigated the shooting in the 100 block of East Avenue A.

Officers were called about the shooting at 12:26 p.m. Thursday and on arrival found the female victim who identified her assailant as Jackson before she was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Officers said the suspect was seen leaving the area in a tan Cadillac with chrome rims.

A statement issued by police said he should be considered armed and dangerous and that anyone spotting him or knowing where he is should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000.00 in cash for clues if your information leads

to an arrest and prosecution. No one will ever ask your name. Any information

you may have on this case or about the offender(s) is very important. Call

Crime Stoppers today at (254) 547-1111 or submit a tip on-line at

www.tipsubmit.com.