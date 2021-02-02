COVID‐19 Vaccination Drive‐Thru Clinic coming to Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The City of Copperas Cove is working in conjunction with the Copperas Cove Independent School District, Coryell Health, Coryell County, and numerous support groups to host a COVID‐19 Vaccination Drive‐Thru Clinic.

The clinic will take place on February 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be held at the Copperas Cove High School rear parking lot, located at 851 W. Avenue D.

People who meet the 1A and 1B criteria are eligible to be vaccinated. The criteria can be viewed online at the Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The vaccine will only be administered to those who made an appointment ahead of time and received a confirmation. Coryell Health in Gatesville is managing the appointments online at

www.coryellhealth.org/vaccine.

The Copperas Cove clinic online appointments will be active after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2,

and until filled. At this time, phone calls for appointments are not being accepted.

People who do not have a confirmed appointment will not receive a vaccine this Saturday.

Source: City of Copperas Cove