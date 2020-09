The football games between the Lorena Leopards and the Gatesville Hornets was canceled just hours before it was scheduled to start.

According to a tweet from Lorena ISD, one of the team’s players tested positive.

The district was notified after 5 p.m.

In abundance of caution and in order to begin contact tracing, the schools decided to cancel the game.

No word so far on the player’s condition or his name.