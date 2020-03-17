COVID-19 case reported in Brazos County

The Brazos County Health District reports it has its first case of COVID-19.

The patient is a woman in her 20’s who is not associated with Texas A&M or Blinn College.

The BCHD is now conducting a contact investigation, to see if any of the people she spoke to recently are showing signs of the virus.

The district says the immediate health risk to the general public remains low.

The public is encouraged to practice these simple actions:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot (the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is still flu season).

• Do not wear a face mask if you are not sick. Face masks are only recommended if directed by a health care provider.

Minimizing exposure is especially important for people who are 65 or older or who have an underlying health condition like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer. People in those groups have a higher risk of developing severe disease if they do get COVID-19, and the safest thing for them during an outbreak will be to stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with other people.