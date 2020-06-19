COVID-19 case temporarily shuts down part of Swan Products factory in Waco

A portion of the Swan Products factory in Waco has temporarily shut down because of a positive COVID-19 case.

The company tells FOX44 News that an employee in the Warehouse and Distribution department reported testing positive for the virus with minor symptoms.

In response, the company which makes garden hoses and attachments decided to close that department and send the 26 people who work in that area home to be tested.

Testing is expected to take up to five days. The department will reopen once enough employees receive negative test results, according to the company.

Swan Products CEO Stefaan Ver Eeke tells FOX44 News the company closed back in April for three weeks so the plant equipment could be reconfigured to provide room for social distancing. During that time, he says no employees were furloughed and everyone continued to receive their paychecks.

The company expanded its Waco facility in 2018.