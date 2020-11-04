COVID-19 cases cause Waco school to close

Waco ISD announced Wednesday afternoon that Lake Air Montessori Magnet School will close for the next week because of COVID-19 cases.

It is the second WISD school to make that announcement Wednesday.

According to Principal Stephanie Tankersley, two people tested positive for the virus Wednesday. That resulted in 20 employees and almost 100 students staying home because they came into close contact with one or both the people.

For the next week, all students will learn virtually. The school district hopes to reopen on Nov. 12th for in-person learning.

In an email to parents, Tankersley said, “All of our in-person students have an iPad or a laptop that they will take home with them today. Before leaving today, any students without internet access at home will also be able to check out a mobile hotspot. If you need technical assistance with your student’s device or a mobile hotspot, you can reach our student help desk between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072.”

The school will have rapid tests available to screen in-person students and employees at Lake Air Montessori for COVID-19 before the campus reopens next week.