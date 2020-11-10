COVID-19 cases force Gatesville ISD to close schools

Gatesville ISD announced Tuesday that students and staff will have Thursday and Friday off because of COVID-19 cases.

In a video posted on Facebook, Superintendent Dr. Barrett Pollard said classes are canceled those two days and Monday, Nov. 16th, all classes will be virtual.

The school cancellations also mean Gatesville’s football game against Carthage will not happen Friday. Dr. Pollard says several players and coaches have been in close contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday’s Veterans Day program is also cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.