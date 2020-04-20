COVID-19 cases in Texas top 19,000, with more than 5,000 people recovered

The Department of State Health Services says there are now 19,458 cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas.

The department also says 495 people have died as of 12:oo p.m. Monday. One of those victims is from Milam County.

An estimated 5,706 people have recovered from the virus.

198 Texas counties have cases of COVID-19. Harris County has the most with 4,823 cases. Dallas has 2,428.

Tarrant County has 1,242, Bexar County has 1,015, and Travis County has 1,108.

More than 190,300 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Texas, the vast majority being done in private labs. There are 1,411 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals.

Here are the numbers of cases in Central Texas counties as of 12:00 p.m. Monday:

Brazos County — 170

Bell County — 126

McLennan County — 76

Coryell County — 75

Milam County — 12

Limestone County — 11

Hill County — 10

Hamilton County — 5

Leon County — 5

Lampasas County — 2

Robertson County — 2

Bosque County — 1

Falls County — 1

To take a look at all of the numbers, follow this link.