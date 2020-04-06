COVID-19 cases in Texas top 7,000

The Department of State Health Services says there are now more than 7,200 cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas.

The department also says 140 people have died as of 12:00 p.m. Monday.

157 Texas counties have cases of COVID-19. Harris County has the most, with 1,395 cases. Dallas is not far behind with 1,112.

Austin and Travis County have the third most cases with 484. Tarrant County has 418, while Bexar County has 410.

More than 85,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Texas, the vast majority being done in private labs. There are 1,153 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals.

To take a look at all of the numbers, follow this link.