COVID-19 cases increasing in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – COVID-19 cases in McLennan County are five times higher than they were one month ago. There were 43 cases reported on Monday.

Due to this increase, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (WMCPHD) will be reinstating the Daily Case Count and Statistics Dashboard to the www.covidwaco.com website. The information will be updated Monday through Friday at 4:00 p.m.

The Delta variant has been detected in McLennan County, and is now the predominant variant in the United States – making up an estimated 83.2 percent of recent U.S. cases. With only 41 percent of people in McLennan County vaccinated, the risk for another surge in cases is extremely high.

According to the City of Waco, the best way to reduce the spread of infection is by taking measures to protect yourself – including getting vaccinated and wearing masks in public. The WMCPHD recommends for everyone to wear a mask in public – including people who have been fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 is a preventable disease. The COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States are safe and are effective against Delta and other variants. If you receive a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, you will need two shots to get the most protection. You should get your second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot. If you are only partially vaccinated, you are more likely to get infected, get sick, and spread the virus to other people. When you are fully vaccinated, you are protected against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

The Health District has Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the immunization clinic, located at 225 W. Waco Drive. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is available at various providers throughout the County.

You can visit http://www.covidwaco.com to find a vaccine provider near you.

Source: City of Waco