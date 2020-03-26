Closings
COVID-19 causes Fort Hood changes

FORT HOOD, Texas- Fort Hood announced closures on-post due to COVID-19.

 On Wednesday, all on-post gyms were closed. 

Physical training will continue to be conducted, however, but only at the squad level with ten or less Soldiers participating, and only outdoors.

Other changes announced today include:

— Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has opened its drive-through clinic for respiratory patients, which its commander, Col. Richard Malish, announced during the March 19 virtual town hall event live-streamed via Facebook.

— Four access control points will operate for limited hours (5 a.m. – 6 p.m.). The gates affected are: State Highway 195 Gate (adjacent to the Frank Mayborn Gate) on Fort Hood Street; Warrior Way Gate; Old Copperas Cove Gate; and 79th Street Gate.

— The Phantom Warrior Lanes bowling alley has closed.

— Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area has closed, except for patrons currently utilizing the travel camp. The West Fort Hood Travel Camp is also closed except for current residents.

For a full listing of Fort Hood programs and services affected by the post’s ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, go to the installation’s social media pages athttp://www.facebook.com/forthood or http://www.twitter.com/forthood.

