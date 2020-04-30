COVID-19 Causes Meat Plants To Close, Causing Shortages And Higher Prices

MARLIN, Texas – COVID-19 has wreaked havoc across the globe, and it’s latest victim is the meat industry.

This comes as some of the largest processing plants have been forced to temporarily close, as employees have tested positive for the virus.

The news has affected Marlin’s Big Creek Butcher Shop.

“Since we’re a smaller shop, because right now we’re working seven days a week trying to keep up,” Manager John Keefer said.

The butcher shop buys meat from wholesale markets – but with many closed, fulfilling the demand is tough.

According to the USDA, back in March, the demand for meat increased as people were under shelter-in-place orders.

However, beef and pork processing is in decline at least 20 percent across the country.

“Overall in the industry, I would say the finished product price is going up. There are slaughterhouses that have to transport things farther,” Keefer added.

In the coming weeks, consumers will see higher prices at their local butcher and supermarkets.