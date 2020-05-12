COVID-19 changing body language

It’s estimated that as much as 80% of our interaction with others is through nonverbal communication, or body language.

FOX44’s Adam Hooper reached out to Joe Navarro, who has been studying nonverbal behavior for the past 45 years. 25 of those years he spent with the FBI, catching spies.

He wanted to know how we can use body language to determine if someone prefers to keep their distance in this age of COVID-19 and social distancing.

“How many times have you gone to a meeting and said, ‘Hey guys, I’m nursing a cold so I’m not shaking hands’? No one seems to be bothered by it and I think everybody is appreciative of it.” Navarro said.

