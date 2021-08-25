COVID-19 claims the life of a Connally Junior High teacher

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Connally ISD announced Wednesday that David “Andy” McCormick passed away on Aug. 24th due to COVID-19.

McCormick taught 7th Grade social studies at Connally Junior High. Assistant Superintendent Jill Bottelberghe told FOX 44 News that McCormick worked for the district from 2000 to 2002 and came back for this year.

McCormick was last on campus on Wednesday, August 18th.

Connally and ESC Region 12 counselors are being made available at the Connally Junior High campus during school hours.

The district is alerting parents that their children may have trouble handling this sad news, and that additional support may be needed.

Connally ISD and FOX 44 extend our condolences to Mr. McCormick’s family and friends.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected