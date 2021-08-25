COVID-19 claims the life of a Connally Junior High teacher

The Connally ISD announced Wednesday that David “Andy” McCormick passed away on Aug. 24th due to COVID-19.

McCormick taught 7th Grade social studies at Connally Junior High. Assistant Superintendent Jill Bottelberghe told FOX 44 News that McCormick worked for the district from 2000 to 2002 and came back for this year.

McCormick was last on campus on Wednesday, August 18th.

Connally and ESC Region 12 counselors are being made available at the Connally Junior High campus during school hours.

The district is alerting parents that their children may have trouble handling this sad news, and that additional support may be needed.

Connally ISD and FOX 44 extend our condolences to Mr. McCormick’s family and friends.