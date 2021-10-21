COVID-19 claims the life of Lorena HS cafeteria manager

Lorena ISD announced Thursday morning that high school cafeteria manager Kristi Fuller passed away on Tuesday.

Lorena Superintendent Dr. Joe Kucera says Fuller was a proud Lorena graduate, a valued Lorena ISD employee, and a community leader.

Dr. Kucera says she will be missed by students, staff, and the Lorena ISD community.

A gofundme account set up by the Fuller family says she spent several weeks in the hospital due to COVID-19 and pneumonia. The account is to help the family pay for medical costs. If you would like to donate, click on this link.

