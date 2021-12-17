WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from December 19 through 30.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines along with the boosters are available to people 16 years of age and up. The Pfizer vaccine for children five to eleven years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com.

Sunday, December 19: Central Presbyterian Church (9191 Woodway Drive, Woodway, TX) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Monday, December 20: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Drive) from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Santa Claus and the Grinch Mobile will be at the clinic from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 21 – Thursday, December 23: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Drive) from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The Health District will be closed Friday, December 24 – Monday, December 27

Tuesday, December 28 – Thursday, December 31: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Dr.) from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.



The Health District will be closed on Friday, December 31.

Source: City of Waco