WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from December 12 through 18.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children five to eleven years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com.

Monday through Friday: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Drive) from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 12: Central Presbyterian Church (9191 Woodway Drive, Woodway, TX) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Monday, December 13: Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries (1700 New Road) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Dean Highland Elementary School (3300 Maple Avenue) from 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic. Waco Housing Authority (4400 Cobbs Drive) from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 14: LaVega High School Cafeteria ( 555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Wednesday, December 15: Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Drive) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Mart High School Cafeteria (1100 JL Davis) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Thursday, December 16: Education Service Center Region 12 (2101 W Loop 340) from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 pm. McLennan County Indigent Care (824 Washington Avenue) from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Cedar Ridge Elementary School (2115 Meridian Avenue) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Friday, December 17: Waco High School Performing Arts Center (2020 N 42nd Street) from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic. Axtell I.S.D. (308 Ottawa) from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Saturday, December 18: University High School Cafeteria (3201 S New Road) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic. Stylus & Co. Hair Designs (4700 Bosque Blvd F) from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.



Source: City of Waco