WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from December 12 through 18. 

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children five to eleven years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com.   

  • Monday through Friday:
    • Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Drive) from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, December 12:
    • Central Presbyterian Church (9191 Woodway Drive, Woodway, TX) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Monday, December 13:
    • Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries (1700 New Road) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    • Dean Highland Elementary School (3300 Maple Avenue) from 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
    • Waco Housing Authority (4400 Cobbs Drive) from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, December 14:
    • LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
  • Wednesday, December 15:
    • Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Drive) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    • Mart High School Cafeteria (1100 JL Davis) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
  • Thursday, December 16:
    • Education Service Center Region 12 (2101 W Loop 340) from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 pm.
    • McLennan County Indigent Care (824 Washington Avenue) from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    • Cedar Ridge Elementary School (2115 Meridian Avenue) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
  • Friday, December 17:
    • Waco High School Performing Arts Center (2020 N 42nd Street) from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
    • Axtell I.S.D. (308 Ottawa) from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
  • Saturday, December 18:
    • University High School Cafeteria (3201 S New Road) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
    • Stylus & Co. Hair Designs (4700 Bosque Blvd F) from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Source: City of Waco