WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from December 12 through 18.
The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children five to eleven years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com.
- Monday through Friday:
- Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Drive) from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Sunday, December 12:
- Central Presbyterian Church (9191 Woodway Drive, Woodway, TX) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Monday, December 13:
- Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries (1700 New Road) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Dean Highland Elementary School (3300 Maple Avenue) from 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Waco Housing Authority (4400 Cobbs Drive) from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, December 14:
- LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Wednesday, December 15:
- Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Drive) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Mart High School Cafeteria (1100 JL Davis) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Thursday, December 16:
- Education Service Center Region 12 (2101 W Loop 340) from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 pm.
- McLennan County Indigent Care (824 Washington Avenue) from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Cedar Ridge Elementary School (2115 Meridian Avenue) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Friday, December 17:
- Waco High School Performing Arts Center (2020 N 42nd Street) from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Axtell I.S.D. (308 Ottawa) from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Saturday, December 18:
- University High School Cafeteria (3201 S New Road) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Stylus & Co. Hair Designs (4700 Bosque Blvd F) from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Source: City of Waco