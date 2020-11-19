COVID-19 closes Bell County Elections Department

“Sorry we re closed” is written on a sign hanging on the door of a coffee shop where the unoccupied tables and chairs are reflected in the glass pane in Quedlinburg, Germany, Monday, Nov.2, 2020. Since midnight the four-week partial lockdown has been in effect in Saxony-Anhalt. The federal and state governments want to significantly reduce social contacts in Germany in November in order to get a grip on the recently rapidly increasing corona numbers before the Advent season if possible. (Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa via AP)

The Bell County Elections Department has closed its doors to the public for walk-in service after two employees tested positive for COVID 19.

The five-person office will be working remotely through the end of the month.

The decision was made after consultations with Bell County Public Health District Director Dr. Amanda Chadwell.

“She recommended that any employee with the ability to work remotely should do so and monitor themselves for symptoms for the next two weeks,” Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said.

Dutton stressed that, while his staff is not scheduled to be in the office during regular hours, Election Department services will continue to be provided online, by phone, and by appointment.

Signage has been posted at the Elections Department Office advising that the office has temporarily closed to walk-in public access due to confirmed COVID-19 cases with two employees.

In addition, and out of an abundance of caution, the Elections Division is in the process of notifying members of the Early Vote Ballot Board (who were in the building last week) of the confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Per State Health Department protocols, contact tracing is being conducted as it relates to these cases.

This process can take up to 48 hours after confirmation of COVID-19. If COVID-19 exposure is determined to have occurred, the State will notify individuals who may have been subject to exposure. As of Wednesday the State has not indicated to Bell County any known exposures.