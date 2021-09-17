COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics continue in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host eight free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from September 19 through 25. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available.

Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com.

The CDC recommends that immunocompromised people should receive a third dose or booster shot of the Pfizer and Moderna 28 days from the second dose. For other people, the CDC recommends receiving the booster shot eight months after the second dose. Please bring your vaccination card to receive your third dose or booster shot to verify the date.

Sunday, September 19: First Methodist Church locations (4901 Cobbs) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. First Methodist Church locations (1300 Austin Avenue) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. First Methodist Church locations (2801 Robinson Drive) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.



Monday, September 20: Axtell I.S.D. (308 Ottawa, Axtell, TX) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.



Wednesday, September 21:

Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (915 La Salle Avenue) from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 22:

McLennan Community College MAC Commons Area (1400 College Drive) from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Friday, September 23: W.I.S.D. Stadium for the University High School Homecoming (1404 S. New Road) from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.



Source: City of Waco