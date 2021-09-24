COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics continue in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host eight free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from September 26 – October 2.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will provide a third dose or booster shot to eligible individuals. Please bring your vaccination card to receive your third dose or booster shot to verify the date.

A third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is available for those who are immunocompromised. The third dose can be given 28 days or more after receiving the second dose.

On September 23, the CDC recommended that certain groups should receive a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine six months after the second dose. Booster doses are not yet authorized for those who initially received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Booster Shot Eligibility from the CDC:

· People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series.

· People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series.

· People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

· People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Here are the dates for the upcoming clinics:

Sunday, September 26:

Central Christian Church (4901 Lake Shore Drive) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Latin Heritage Parade (Corner of Dutton Avenue and Valley Mills Drive) from 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday, September 27:

Robinson Junior High School (410 W. Lyndale, Robinson, TX) from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Wednesday, September 29:

Backyard Bar Stage and Grill (511 S. 8th Street) from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

McGregor Junior High School (305 S. Van Buren Avenue, McGregor, TX) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Friday, October 1:

o Texas State Technical College (3801 Campus Drive) from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Source: City of Waco