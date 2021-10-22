LIVE NOW /
COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics continue in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host twelve free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from October 24 through 30. 

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com

Booster doses for Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer boosters are available. The public is urged to bring vaccination cards to receive a third dose or booster shot to verify the date.

  • Sunday, October 24:
    • Central Christian Church (4901 Lake Shore Drive) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 25:
    • LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
    • Axtell I.S.D. (308 Ottawa, Axtell) from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
    • Trunk or Treat with the Waco ISD Police Department (W.I.S.D. Stadium, 1404 S. New Road) from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 27:
  • Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Drive) from Noon – 6:00 p.m.
  • McGregor High School (903 Bluebonnet Parkway, McGregor) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
  • Thursday, October 28:
    • Caritas (300 S. 15th Street) from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
    • Trunk or Treat at the South Terrace Apartments (100 Kennedy Circle) from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday, October 29:
    • Midway ISD Panther Stadium (800 N. Hewitt Drive, Hewitt) 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
    • Trunk or Treat at the Khronic Cosmo Beauty Bar (412 N. Valley Mills, STE B) from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 30:
    • Elm Mott Fire Department (109 W. Leo Street, Elm Mott) from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
    • Día De Los Muertos (Indian Spring Park, 101 N. University Parks Drive) from 4:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Source: City of Waco

