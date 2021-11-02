COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics continue in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting eight free COVID-19 vaccination clinics through November 6.
The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com. Booster doses for Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer boosters are available. You can bring your vaccination card to receive a third dose or booster shot to verify the date.
- Monday, November 1:
- Robinson ISD Intermediate Campus Cafe (699 S. Old Robinson Road) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
- Tuesday, November 2:
- LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
- Wednesday, November 3:
- Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Drive) from Noon – 6:00 p.m.
- Brazos High School (3005 Edna Avenue) from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Thursday, November 4:
- Valley Mills High School (1 Eagle Way) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, November 5:
- Texas State Technical College (TSTC), Student Recreation Center (3801 Campus Drive) 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
- Saturday, November 6:
- China Spring Intermediate (4001 Flat Rock Road) from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
- Shepherd’s Heart Drive-thru Clinic (106 W. Lyndale) from 9:00 a.m.- Noon.
Source: City of Waco