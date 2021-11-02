COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics continue in McLennan County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting eight free COVID-19 vaccination clinics through November 6. 

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com. Booster doses for Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer boosters are available. You can bring your vaccination card to receive a third dose or booster shot to verify the date. 

  • Monday, November 1:
    • Robinson ISD Intermediate Campus Cafe (699 S. Old Robinson Road) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
  • Tuesday, November 2:
    • LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
  • Wednesday, November 3:
  • Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Drive) from Noon – 6:00 p.m.
  • Brazos High School (3005 Edna Avenue) from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
  • Thursday, November 4:
    • Valley Mills High School (1 Eagle Way) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, November 5:
    • Texas State Technical College (TSTC), Student Recreation Center (3801 Campus Drive) 11:00 a.m. –  3:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
  • Saturday, November 6:
    • China Spring Intermediate (4001 Flat Rock Road) from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
    • Shepherd’s Heart Drive-thru Clinic (106 W. Lyndale) from 9:00 a.m.- Noon.

Source: City of Waco

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected