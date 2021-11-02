COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics continue in McLennan County

NEW YORK (AP) — When FBI agents raided Rudy Giuliani's home and office earlier this year, carting off his phones and computers, his lawyers expressed outrage, saying the devices seized from Donald Trump's former lawyer were potentially “replete with material covered by the attorney client privilege.”

But after a monthslong review, Giuliani's legal team has so far asked a court-appointed monitor to block prosecutors from seeing just three of 2,200 seized electronic files deemed relevant to the investigation.