COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics continue in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host twelve free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from November 29 through December 4.
The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children five to eleven years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com.
- Monday through Friday
- Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Drive) from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Monday, November 29
- Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries (1700 New Road) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Little Christian Academy (601 Towne Oaks Drive) from Noon – 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, November 30
- Lacy-Lakeview Christmas Parade (613 N. Lacy, Lacy-Lakeview) from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Occasions Group (2800 Gholson Road) from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, December 1
- McGregor High School (903 Bluebonnet Parkway, McGregor) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Drive) from Noon – 6:00 p.m.
- Thursday, December 2
- Wild Lights at Cameron Park Zoo (1701 N. 4th Street) from 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Friday, December 3
- Texas State Technical College in the Student Recreation Center (3801 Campus Drive) from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
- Saturday, December 4
- Kate Ross Apartments (937 S. 11th Street) from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Edison Vendor Market (2601 Franklin Avenue) from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- China Spring Intermediate School (4001 Flat Rock Road) from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
Source: City of Waco