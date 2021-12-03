COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics continue in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host 16 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from December 5 through 11.
The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children five to eleven years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com.
- Monday through Friday:
- Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Drive) from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Sunday, December 5:
- University Baptist Church (17th and Dutton) from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Monday, December 6:
- Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries (1700 New Road) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Connally High School Cafeteria (200 Cadet Way) from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
- Transformation Waco Family Event at Cameron Park Zoo (1701 N 4th Street) from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, December 7:
- LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Family of Faith Worship (4112 Memorial Drive) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Pilgrim’s Pride (2500 E Lakeshore Drive) from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, December 8:
- Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Drive) from Noon – 6:00 p.m.
- McLennan Community College in the MAC Commons Area (1400 College Drive) from 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Lorena High School Cafeteria (1 Leopard Lane, Lorena, TX) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Thursday, December 9:
- Valley Mills High School (1 Eagle Way, Valley Mills, TX) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Mountainview Elementary School (5901 Bishop Drive) from 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Friday, December 10:
- St Paul’s Episcopal (517 Columbus) from 7:30 a.m. – Noon.
- Lake Air Montessori (4601 Cobbs Drive) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Saturday, December 11:
- Cameron Park Zoo Holiday Scavenger Hunt (1701 N 4th Street) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Source: City of Waco