COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics continue in McLennan County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

January 01 2022 12:00 am

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host 16 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from December 5 through 11.  

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children five to eleven years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com.   

  • Monday through Friday:
    • Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Drive) from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, December 5:
    • University Baptist Church (17th and Dutton) from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Monday, December 6:
    • Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries (1700 New Road) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    • Connally High School Cafeteria (200 Cadet Way) from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
    • Transformation Waco Family Event at Cameron Park Zoo (1701 N 4th Street) from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, December 7:
    • LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
    • Family of Faith Worship (4112 Memorial Drive) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
    • Pilgrim’s Pride (2500 E Lakeshore Drive) from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. 
  • Wednesday, December 8:
    • Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Drive) from Noon – 6:00 p.m.
    • McLennan Community College in the MAC Commons Area (1400 College Drive) from 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
    • Lorena High School Cafeteria (1 Leopard Lane, Lorena, TX) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
  • Thursday, December 9:
    • Valley Mills High School (1 Eagle Way, Valley Mills, TX) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
    • Mountainview Elementary School (5901 Bishop Drive) from 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
  • Friday, December 10:
    • St Paul’s Episcopal (517 Columbus) from 7:30 a.m. – Noon.
    • Lake Air Montessori (4601 Cobbs Drive) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
  • Saturday, December 11:
    • Cameron Park Zoo Holiday Scavenger Hunt (1701 N 4th Street) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Source: City of Waco

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected