COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics continue in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host ten free COVID-19 vaccination clinics between September 5 and September 11.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their children to receive the vaccine. Walk-Ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com.

The CDC recommends that immunocompromised people should receive a third dose or booster shot of the Pfizer and Moderna 28 days from the second dose. For others, the CDC recommends receiving the booster shot eight months after the second dose. You can bring your vaccination card to receive your third dose or booster shot to verify the date.

The schedule for the clinics is below:

Sunday, September 5: Loving Kindness Ministries (3220 N. 15 th Street) from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.



Tuesday, September 7: Mart I.S.D. (1100 J.L. Davis Avenue, Mart, TX) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic. LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.



Wednesday, September 8: Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Drive) from Noon – 6:00 p.m. Methodist Children’s Home (1111 Herring Avenue) from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Valley Mills Hill School (1 Eagle Way, Valley Mills, TX) from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.



Thursday, September 9: Bosqueville I.S.D. (7636 Rock Creek Road) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.



Friday, September 10: Harmony Science Academy (1110 S. Valley Mills Drive) from 9:00 a.m. – Noon. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.



Saturday, September 11: Edison Vendor Market (2601 Franklin Avenue) from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department (109 Leo Street, Elm Mott, TX) from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.



Source: City of Waco