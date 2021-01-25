COVID-19 deaths in Texas drop

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The Texas health department has reported a decrease in the number of new deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

There were 407 additional deaths reported Saturday following three consecutive days of more than 1,200 new deaths.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the seven-day rolling average of deaths in Texas has risen during the past two weeks from 260.57 per day to 326.14.

The state health department on Sunday reported more than 11,000 new or probable cases in the state for a total of 1.96 million cases since the pandemic began.

