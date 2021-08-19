COVID-19 deaths increase in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Bell County Public Health District updated the local dashboard to show a total of 497 deaths related to COVID-19. This is an increase of 25 deaths from the 472 previously reported.

Bell County Public Health District received notice of a larger number of deaths Wednesday, and have been confirming the information. The deaths date back to July 9, and are as recent as August 11. Death data is received from the state to local health districts.

The increase in deaths seen with the recent surge is predominantly attributed to the Delta variant. Individuals not fully vaccinated continue to overwhelmingly be hospitalized, suffer severe outcomes, and have a higher mortality rate.

The Health District currently shows 1,783 active cases and COVID-19 positive cases continue to be on the rise. The current threat level for Bell County residents is at Level 1, severe. The Bell County Public Health District tracks local COVID-19 data and reports to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for the state dashboard. The local dashboard can be found on the health district website at www.bellcountyhealth.org.

Source: Bell County Public Health District