COVID-19 Drive-Thru Clinics coming to McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The Waco McLennan County Public Health District will host two drive-through COVID-19 clinics on October 8 and 15.

The clinics will be held at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, located at 2801 W. Waco Drive, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Registration for this clinic is strongly encouraged. You can register at www.COVIDWaco.com or 254-750-5460. Visitors are encouraged to bring vaccination cards to the clinic to verify the date of vaccinations.

Booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine will be available. The CDC recommends for certain groups to receive a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine six months after the second dose. Booster shots are not yet authorized for those who initially received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Groups who should receive a Pfizer booster:

People 65 years and older

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

Residents in congregate living environments.

Groups who may receive a Pfizer booster:

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18-49 years wo work in high-risk settings who have considered their individual risks and benefits.

